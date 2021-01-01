Oakley Men's O-frame® 2.0 Pro Xs Replacement Lenses

Maximized performance in any light condition. Oakley lens tints are engineered to offer the best combination of light filtering, color balance and visual contrast. Visibility on the mountain can vary wildly, from socked-in blizzards to blindingly bright sunlight, and everything in between. Oakley offers a comprehensive array of performance lenses that match specially engineered base tints with unique IRIDIUM® coatings, designed to precisely tune, contrast and balance light transmission. Important Note: Use care when installing/removing accessory lenses. Scratched lenses can not be returned and are not covered under Oakley's warranty policy.