Under Armour Mens Under Armour OD Impasse Wind Jacket - Mens Black/Black Size L

Stay warm and stylish with the Under Armour OD Impasse Wind Jacket. Crafted with lightweight, ripstop woven fabric, this jacket is durable and comfortable. The UA Storm, water-resistant technology, repels water while the wind-resistant material and design fights off the elements. When not in use, you can easily pack it into its own zip pocket on the left chest. Make your outfit both stylish and functional with the Under Armour OD Impasse Wind Jacket. Under Armour OD Impasse Wind Jacket features: The woven patch label adds the brand rep. The center front connect hook keeps the jacket closed for a secure fit even when unzipped. Elastic details on the hood, cuffs, and hem allow a snug fit. 100% nylon. Imported.