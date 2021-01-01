Columbia Men's Omni-Tech Ampli-Dry Full-Zip Shell Rain Jacket, Large, Black

Fit & Design: Active fit rain jacket PU coated center front zipper for easy adjustability Lightweight nylon with 4-way comfort stretch construction that moves with you in every direction Underarm venting provides added breathability Drawcord adjustable hem and hood for a custom fit that keeps you warm and protected Bonded hood brim to help seal out the wind and rain Adjustable cuffs personalize fit and feel Zippered hand and chest pockets to securely store small items Columbia® logo and branding on left chest Technology: Omni-tech™ waterproof/breathable fully seam sealed to help guard against the elements Additional Details: Center back length: 29 in. Trail use