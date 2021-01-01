Men's Teva Omnium 2 Fisherman Sandal

The Teva Omnium 2 Fisherman Sandal is an adventure-approved hybrid style that offers the support you need on the trail. This closed-toe sandal features a quick-drying upper and amazing traction for your hikes. Features and Benefits Vegan-friendly Water-ready quick-drying synthetic upper Easy hook-and-loop closure comes on and off quickly and gets the fit just right Elastic gore makes for a quick and easy slip-on entry Lightweight EVA-foam midsole adds extra cushioning for maximum comfort Nylon shank stabilizes and supports your foot on uneven terrain Rugged Spider Rubber outsole, designed to work in wet conditions, is extremely durable and supplies great traction Microban® treatment for odor control