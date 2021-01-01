Men's Propet One Sneaker

The lightweight Propet One Sneaker is an ideal gift for every athletic enthusiast. This therapeutic, orthotic-accommodating men's shoe features a mesh construction for enhanced breathability and a light EVA midsole with rubber inserts for traction and durability. Thanks to the removable double insoles with OrthoLite® rebound foam, this moisture-wicking sneaker delivers superior cushioning and is therefore ideal for high-impact sports. Features and Benefits Removable double footbed with OrthoLite® rebound foam Lightweight, breathable mesh upper Moisture-wicking Padded collar and tongue Antimicrobial Medicare A5500 Certification for diabetics pending Light EVA midsole with rubber inserts