Oakley Men's OO9256 TwoFace Asian Fit Polarized Rectangular Sunglasses, Black Ink/Prizm Ruby, 60 mm

Oakley's Plutonite Lenses offer top UV Protection filtering 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400mm. Oakley’s lightweight Plutonite lens material offers superior comfort, clarity & protection against impact and ultraviolet radiation. PRIZM Lens Technology designed to enhance color, contrast and detail so athletes can make the most of any activity. Prizm Ruby everyday lenses are designed for use in medium to bright light conditions to enhance color vividness and increase contrast. Light transmission: 17% Asian fit designed for people with higher cheek bones and a wider nose bridge. Patented High Definition Optics (HDO) provides superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle. O Matter stress-resistant frame is lightweight & durable for all-day comfort & protection. Oakley’s injection molded thermoplastic O-Matter frame provides improved strength & flexibility over traditional acetate & is built to withstand shifting or deforming over time. Three-Point Fit: Comfort and performance that holds lenses in precise optical alignment. Contact only happens at the bridge of the nose and behind the temples. Microbag included to clean and store your Oakley sunglasses. Visit the Oakley brand shop to view the entire Oakley assortment by clicking on the Oakley logo above.