Fruit Of The Loom Mens Open Hem Jog Pants / Jogging Bottoms (Black) - 2XL - Also in: L, M, XL, S

Adult open hem jog pants. - Produced using Belcoro® yarn for a softer feel and cleaner printing process. - Front and back rise differential and wide leg for a better fit. - Self colored drawcord fastening. - Elasticated waistband. - Deep side pockets. - 100% Cotton facing for enhanced wash and wear performance. - Also available in ladies sizes, code 64048. - Weight: 280g/m². - Fabric: 80% Cotton Belcoro® yarn, 20% Polyester. - S (30-32: Waist (ins)). - M (32-34: Waist (ins)). - L (34-36: Waist (ins)). - XL (38-40: Waist (ins)). - 2XL (40-42: Waist (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men