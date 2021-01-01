Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Mammut Men's Ophir SpeedFit Harness Innovative Fast Adjust system to adjust width of leg loops Patented abrasion protection thanks to synthetic material on tie-in loops 4 gear loops 2 loops to attach an ice-screw carabiner Extremely strong (4 kN) haul loop Size S has only two gear loops due to limited space Special two-part webbing construction ensures maximum comfort Fabric Details Weight: 360 g