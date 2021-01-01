Spyder Men's Orbiter GTX Jacket - Medium - Old Glory

Features of the Spyder Men's Orbiter GTX Jacket Stretch polyester plain weave 2L with Gore-Tex laminate and PFCec Free DWR YKK Zippers Zippered gusset at collar with laser cut ventilation panel for reducing moisture build up Removable helmet compatible hood with adjustable opening Fully seam taped YKK AquaGuard center front, hand, chest, collar gusset and data card pocket zippers Underarm ventilation system with YKK AquaGuard zippers Targeted interior stretch panels, removable Powder skirt with snapback feature and spacer mesh padding at shoulders Internal zippered pocket, mesh goggle pocket, and chamois lens wipe Adjustable cuff tabs with interior stretch cuffs and thumb