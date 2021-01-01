Ireland has a rich motorcycle heritage. Nearly 20 years ago, the motorcycle union of Ireland was the first motorcycle federation in the world to reach 100 years old. In the 1920's and 30's, Irish beach races such as the Tramore races and Portmarnock strand races inspired beach races and time-trials on sandflats around the world. Machine wash at 40 degrees. Wash with similar colors. Wash inside out. Do not use chlorine bleach. Tumble dry accepted. Do not dry clean. Do not iron on print. Garment has a vintage look due to special finishing. Men's Organic White Café Racer Tee Medium Tonn