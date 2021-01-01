United By Blue Men's Organic Chambray Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt - Moss Green M

An easy short-sleeve chambray with unique, standout prints. Made from a light and durable combination of organic cotton and hemp for peak breathability and comfort all summer long. We’re a proudly certified B Corporation, and we specialize in both sourcing sustainable materials and working with highly reputable suppliers. For every United By Blue product you purchase, we remove one pound of trash from oceans and waterways through cleanups we host and organize around the world. To date, we’ve removed 3.5 million pounds of trash and counting. We also have a plastic-free policy that touches everything from our suppliers to our packaging, and we’re about 80percent of the way to being completely free of plastic materials in our business practices. Color: Moss Green. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Wave.