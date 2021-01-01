This tee is our homage to Johnny Kilbane - John Patrick "Johnny" Kilbane (April 9, 1889 - May 31, 1957) was a featherweight boxer in the early part of the 20th century. He held the World Featherweight title from 1912 to 1923. He was born in 1889 in 'The Angle', a teeming Westside emigrant stronghold which was tough and impoverished, to an Achill father and Cleveland-Achill mother, Mary Gallagher. In 1922 Kilbane visited Achill island in Co. Mayo where he shed a tear to see the birthplace of his father. Black organic cotton t-shirt with shamrock woven label at hem. Smooth screen printed back neck label. Machine wash at 40 degrees. Wash with similar colors. Wash inside out. Do not use chlorine bleach. Tumble dry accepted. Do not dry clean. Do not iron on print. Garment has a vintage look due to special finishing. Men's Organic Black Cotton Kilbane Tee 4XL Tonn