Also known as the Kraken, the giant mythical sea creature was feared by sailors. The contemporary common octopus has been extending their range northward to Ireland as water temperatures rise through the effects of climate change. 100% organic cotton long sleeve graphic tee. Garment dyed slub jersey. Self-fabric neck binding for comfort fit. Designed in Ireland. Made by our friends in Portugal. Our organic cotton is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Machine wash at 40 degrees. Wash with similar colors. Wash inside out. Do not use chlorine bleach. Tumble dry accepted. Do not dry clean. Do not iron on print. Garment has a vintage look due to special finishing. Men's Organic Black Cotton Octopus Long Sleeve Tee In XXL Tonn