Ireland has several pods of orcas moving from the Southwest of Ireland to Scotland and all around our coast. This linocut illustration is a simple one colour print introducing one of the mammals you may see while in Irish waters. 100% organic cotton t-shirt. Self-fabric neck binding for comfort fit. Our organic cotton is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Machine wash at 40 degrees. Wash with similar colors. Wash inside out. Do not use chlorine bleach. Tumble dry accepted. Do not dry clean. Do not iron on print. Garment has a vintage look due to special finishing. Men's Organic White Cotton Orca Tee Large Tonn