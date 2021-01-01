JustWears' very own MicroModal Air fabric fibres are derived from sustainably grown, renewable European wood sources. Organic microfibres last longer than cotton, are CO2-neutral, bio-degradable and feel softer than silk. The MicroModal Air fabric is 50% more absorbent and breathable than cotton, drying is quicker and everything is kept pleasantly cool all day. These natural super fibres are anti-bacterial, helping to prevent body odour as well. In the pack are 3 men's pants in the JustWears Pro style. The underwear is designed to keep everything well ventilated and sweat free. The ergonomic design prevents riding up and unique stitching process reduces skin irritation so there's no chaffing. It's recommended to machine wash JustWears at 30 degrees / with cold water for great results. To go the extra mile, they'll last even longer when hand washed. Men's Organic Blue Cotton Super Soft Boxer Briefs - Anti-Chafe & No Ride Up Design - 3 Pack (, Red & Yellow) XL JustWears