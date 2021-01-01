Designer t-shirt in nature made of 100% Gots certified organic cotton. The shirt is very comfortable to wear. It retains its fit and does not warp. With a subtle motif print on the front. Basic shirt with a round neckline, perfect for wearing under a jacket or sweater. Manufactured according to the criteria of the Fairwear Foundation. Vegan and Peta certified. Reer3 - Good for Planet, People, Animals. Wash and iron inside out. We only use certified organic cotton. The product is manufactured under fair conditions and is certified by the FairWear Foundation. Printing is tested for harmful substances according to Öko-Tex 100, class 1. Our packaging is 100% plastic free. We ship exclusively wrapped in tissue paper and in compostable cardboard. Men's Organic Grey Cotton T-Shirt, Vintage Anthra, Logo Print Large REER3