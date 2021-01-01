This contemporary button-down, black jacket boasts a modern twist on a traditional workwear jacket. Key features of the 3004 Black Buttoned Limited Edition Jacket include: 100% organic cotton Low jacket profiled silhouette Deep, practical pockets front & inside Reinforced elbow area for extra strength and durability Inside lining Corozo buttons Designed in Manchester Hand-made in India Made for everyone, and built to last. Nowadays, we're encouraged to throw our clothes onto the scrap heap at the slightest sign of wear and tear. That's why we've created a product that is legitimately durable and built to last. But we understand that at some point, any product is bound to start tiring. To try to combat the issue of clothes going to the landfill, we've built a cohesive repair system into our brand, to target each stage of the products lifespan. All of our Uskees garments come with a free repair kit. These kits are tailored to each product, providing the appropriate materials to take care of any small repairs Wash at 30 Degrees Men's Organic Black Cotton The 3004 Buttoned Jacket - Medium Uskees