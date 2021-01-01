Be Koisi with our beautiful, sustainable, hand crafted pyjamas, block printed and manufactured in India, where pyjamas originate from. Our Hara Pyjama set, in its green and white stripes, comes as a long sleeve shirt with long trousers and a matching travel bag. Pyjamas do not just have to be restricted for bedtime. Our stylish shirts, shorts and trousers are so beautiful that we encourage you to wear them wherever possible and take that Koisi comfort with you. Machine wash 30 degrees. Gentle cycle. Do not Bleach. Do not tumble dry. Do not dry clean. Warm Iron. Men's Organic Green Hara Long Pyjama Set Small KOISI