Mountain Khakis Men's Original Mountain Relaxed Fit Pant - 32x32 - Freestone

The Mountain Khakis Men's Original Mountain Relaxed Fit Pant is a cotton canvas pant that can truly do it all. This pant is versatile enough for you to step into the office, but hefty enough for you to head out to the Woods. With its triple-stitched seams, bar-tac reinforcements, gusset, and the mud-flap heel reinforcement, you can feel confident knowing you have a pair of pants that will hold up with constant use. Not to mention, this pant offers quick drying Features to keep you comfortable throughout the day. Keep these pants at the front of your closet and you?ll notice they become more comfortable with each wear. Features of the Mountain Khakis Men's Original Mountain Relaxed Fit Pant Grosgrain-lined waistband Signature MK angled hand pockets Hidden side-seam deep drill hand pocket Reinforced pocket bays Diamond-shaped action gusset Triple-stitched seams and bar-tac reinforcements Mud-flap reinforced heel cuffs