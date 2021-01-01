Men's Rocky Original Ride FLX CT WP Western Boot RKW0324

The Rocky Original Ride FLX CT Waterproof Western Boot RKW0324 is a perfect pick for working at the ranch. Lightweight, flexible, and comfortable, this western work boot features a thick EnergyBed footbed with memory foam that offers maximum comfort to your feet. The oil- and slip-resisting rubber and EVA outsole offers added stability and walking comfort on a variety of terrains. Features and Benefits Part of the Original Ride FLX Collection Rocky® 1-year Vapor Pass Waterproof Technology Moisture-wicking Flexible cement construction Pull tab EnergyBed footbed with memory foam Ride FLX comfort system Fiberglass shank Single row welt stitch Oil- and slip-resisting dual-density EVA rubber outsole Composite Toe ASTM F2413 protective toe classification ASTM F2413 electrical hazard standard