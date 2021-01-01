Moosejaw Men's Original SS Tee - Small - Forest

The Moosejaw Men's Original Vintage Regs SS Tee is an undeniably good-looking shirt that also keeps your top half covered in public settings. So long as you keep it on, you'll enjoy the vintage-washed softness and faithful Fit. Passersby Are sure to look your way and think, "dang, they sure know what they're doin' when it comes to t-shirts." Features of the Moosejaw Men's Original Vintage Regs SS Tee Regs Fit is your perfect Fitting and comfortable everyday tee Each tee is vintage washed to ensure a buttery soft feel Water based prints Are soft and breathable Tees Are pre-shrunk to keep them Fitting like the day they were bought. You're welcome Proudly built in the USA with imported fabrics or materials. But you can wear it anywhere