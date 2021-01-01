Men's Timberland PRO 6" Workstead Composite Toe Work Boot

Get the job done with the Workstead Composite Toe Work Boot from Timberland PRO. This rugged boot is built to withstand the toughest work environments allowing a safe, workplace. The composite safety toe is powered by CarbonShield™ technology. The fiberglass shank provides structural support. A dual-density Dynamic Anti-Fatigue technology footbed provides comfort and support; and breathable mesh lining is lined with anti-microbial treatment for odor-control. Features and Benefits Heat resistant up to 248° F using EN/ISO 20344:2004 (120° C) Slip resistant Abrasion resistant Oil-resistant sole tested for volume swell using EN345 TMP ASTM fuel A & Diesel ISO 1817 liquid F for 22 hours and ASTM IRM903 & fuel B for 46 hours Non marking Ladder-Lock™ Outsole Radius