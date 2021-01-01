Salewa Men's Ortles 2 AWP Jacket - Medium - Poseidon

Features of the Salewa Men's Ortles 2 AWP Jacket Padded helmet compatible hood with zippered gusset to guarantee precise Fit with or without helmet Front and back adjustment of hood for perfect Fit High collar integrated into hood for maximum protection Ergonomic sleeves and shoulders for a good Fit Free motion patterning ensures no hem-lift while Climbing Front zip with internal full-length windproof flap 2 zipped outer pockets Zipped chest pocket Velcro-adjustable cuffs Adjustable hem with regulation inside hand pockets 2 large stretch inner pockets Material functions match the needs of corresponding Areas of the body (body mapping) Compression stow bag water-repellent, windproof, warm, durable, packable, bodymapping Fabric Details 100%PA