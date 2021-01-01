Lacrosse Men's Outpost II 11IN Boot - 14 - Brown

The Lacrosse Men's Outpost II 11IN Boot is a winter boot that is up for anything. Rain, Snow, mud, tromp through it all. With a removable foam liner you can adjust the Insulation depending on the current temperature. The rubber bottom is durable and up for many seasons ahead. Features of the Lacrosse Men's Outpost II 11IN Boot Insulating foam liner is completely removable Resistant to tears, abrasions, and a hard day's work, our natural hand-laid rubber is waterproof and won't crack from extreme heat or harden in extreme cold Full-grain leather, suede and durable nylon provide water and Snow resistance Keeps your feet steady and secure through the slush, Snow, and ice