Cashmere Moon ST1 Hybrid Leather Oxford - Men. From the casual occasion to semi-formal attire, this sleek leather oxford lends style and comfort to your ensemble with its timeless silhouette combined with comfort technology. 1'' heelFlexible sole with FLUIDFORMTM Technology balances comfortable cushioning and perfect reboundFull anatomical shape provides optimum comfortLeather upperLeather liningMan-made soleMade in Portugal