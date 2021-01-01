ECCO Men's Oxfords Black - Black Vitrus Mondial Leather Oxford - Men

Black Vitrus Mondial Leather Oxford - Men. The sophistication of a dress shoe meets the comfort of a sneaker in this luxe leather oxford that comes equipped with FluidformTM-injected soles to cushion each step. FeaturesFlexible sole with FLUIDFORMTM Technology balances comfortable cushioning and perfect reboundRevolutionary VITRUSTM shank delivers a soft, cupped heel for enhanced stability and precise fitRemovable, leather-covered insole for added comfort and customizable fitProduct DetailsSlip-onLeather upperLeather liningMan-made soleMade in Portugal