Regatta Mens Pace Ii Lightweight Waterproof Jacket (Navy/Navy) - XXL - Also in: 3XL, L, S, M, XL

Waterproof Hydrafort peached polyester pongee fabric. - Part mesh, part polyester lined. - Windproof fabric. - Taped seams. - Concealed hood with adjuster. - Studded stormflap with hook and loop. - Adjustable cuffs. - 2 lower pockets. - Inside pocket. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Concealed zip entrance in lining for embroidery access. - Fabric: See features. - REGATTA Outerwear - a comprehensive range of promotional and corporate clothing suitable for the great outdoors, at surprisingly competitive prices. - Gender: Men