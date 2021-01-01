From regatta

Regatta Mens Pace Ii Lightweight Waterproof Jacket (Navy/Navy) - XXL - Also in: 3XL, L, S, M, XL

$53.95 on sale
($70.99 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Waterproof Hydrafort peached polyester pongee fabric. - Part mesh, part polyester lined. - Windproof fabric. - Taped seams. - Concealed hood with adjuster. - Studded stormflap with hook and loop. - Adjustable cuffs. - 2 lower pockets. - Inside pocket. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Concealed zip entrance in lining for embroidery access. - Fabric: See features. - REGATTA Outerwear - a comprehensive range of promotional and corporate clothing suitable for the great outdoors, at surprisingly competitive prices. - Gender: Men

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com