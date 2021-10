From the Palazzo Empire Collection. This luxury timepiece features classic styling elevated by the iconic Medusa at center dial. Swiss quartz movement Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal Engraved Greek Key fixed bezel Push/pull crown Black dial Four bar hour markers Black stainless steel case Black leather bracelet Tang buckle Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water resistant to 5 ATM Model number:V. Center Core - M Jewelry/watches > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Versace.