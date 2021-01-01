Add a fresh tropical twist to your wardrobe with this men's short sleeve shirt. A palm tree print and linen-blend fabric keeps you looking and feeling cool. Strong plain weave fabrication provides durability. Wear this button-down shirt day or night for a relaxed but polished look that pops. 70% Cotton / 30% Linen Slim Fit â Slimmer Through Chest And Waist Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Soft Fabric Finish Creates A Garment With Extra Softness Button Down Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Palm Tree Print Short Sleeves Shirt in Bright White, Size Large, Cotton/Linen | Munsingwear