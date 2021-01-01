Men's Mark Nason Los Angeles Palmilla Pax Slip-On

Show off a full spectrum of color and sleek sporty style with the Mark Nason Los Angeles Palmilla - Pax shoe. Soft woven knit mesh fabric upper in a slip on casual sneaker with multi color details and Memory Foam Lux insole. Features and Benefits Soft woven knit mesh fabric upper Nearly one piece stretch knit fabric for comfort Slip on casual comfort sporty sneaker design Stitching accents Slip on design with multi color rainbow stripe heel pull on loop Mark Nason logo detail on instep and heel Padded soft stretch knit collar for comfort Soft fabric shoe lining Memory Foam Lux cushioned comfort insole Shock absorbing cup style midsole with clean, classic look Textured detail on midsole with stitching accents Translucent rubber outsole with matching rainbow stripe design on sole 1 1/4 inch heel