The North Face Men's Paramount Trail Pant - 34 Regular - New Taupe Green

The North Face Men's Paramount Trail Pant is a nylon pant for seeking out and taking on all the best trails. The fabric is moisture-wicking and fast drying so whether you need the leg protection when bushwhacking or it's a little chilly in the morning, you're always comfortable when working up a sweat. The integrated belt prevents them from slipping too low past your hips and all pockets Are zippered, keeping small possessions from littering the trail. Features of The North Face Men's Paramount Trail Pant Non-PFC DWR finish for added protection FlashDry keeps you cool and dry Integrated belt Hand pockets Secure-zip side pockets let you store your valuables Heat transfer logo on left tHigh Fabric Details 100% Nylon woven with FlashDry and non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish