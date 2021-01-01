Salomon Men's Pathfinder Shoe - 7.5 - Night Sky / Black / Military Olive

The Salomon Men's Pathfinder Shoe is a hiking shoe for easy day hikes. Comfortable and lightweight, these Are the hikers you'll throw on before heading to the family trail at the local park. A standard Fit with balanced cushion, every step is easy when leading the group or chasing your kiddos down the path. A breathable mesh Upper helps keep feet cool and a Contagrip Outsole provides traction on wet or dry terrain. Features of the Salomon Men's Pathfinder Shoe Salomon's legendary Fit, with the precise wrapping of provides all-day comfort on the trail Heel cap and toe cap protect your feet from the bumps and scratches of rough trails Contagrip with varied, deep lugs provides traction on wet or dry surfaces Regular laces OrthoLite diecut Protective toecap Mesh and textile lining