EnergyCell: A high performance EVA foam that provides shock attenuation. Contagrip MD: Contagrip MD is focused on long-term wear. Using the most durable compound, it has a lug pattern that works equally well on both hard and smooth or soft and loose surfaces. SensiFit cradles the foot from the midsole to the lacing system, providing a secure, snug, and virtually customized fit all around the foot.