The lightweight Saucony Peregrine 10 Trail Running Shoe will be a perfect pick for those who want to confidently explore off-roads. Designed with PWRFOAM insole, this shoe for men provides greater resiliency, durability, and energy return. The PWRTRAC outsole ensures exceptional traction and abrasion resistance. Features and Benefits PWRFOAM insole PWRTRAC outsole Mesh upper Pull tab at back Traction and abrasion resistance Durable rubber