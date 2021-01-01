Walter Hagen Men's Perfect 11 Americana Camo Golf Polo, XL, Camo Red/White/Blue

Days on the course are best spent in the Walter Hagen® Men’s P11 Americana Camo Golf Polo. Permanent wicking technology provides lifetime moisture management and UPF 50+ protects against the sun’s damaging rays. Fit & Design: Regular fit short sleeve polo 4-way stretch offers added comfort and better fit Self collar Camo print Reflective Walter Hagen® signature heat seal at wearer’s left sleeve Technology: Permanent wicking - fast drying technology for lifetime moisture management UPF 50+ ultraviolet protection against the sun’s damaging rays, rated according to ASTM D6603 Additional Details: Easy care - machine washable with minimal wrinkling