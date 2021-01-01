Men\'s Performance Dress Shirt - Navy Blue - XXL - Also in: M, XL, S

Hassle-free experience: no ironing, no dry-cleaning, no uncomfortable fabrics, and an unconstrained range of motion - All the benefits of performance fabrics: breathability, comfort, and quick-drying - 100% biodegradable amni soul eco fabric - Oeko-tex certified fabric safe for the skin of both adults and children - Manufactured using the recycling of processed water and the treatment of greenhouse gases before they are released to protect the environment - Stitched with coats ecoverde recycled threads - Natural corozo wood buttons - At the end of its life, the fabric decomposes in just three years when disposed of in a landfill, reducing the burden on the planet - Responsibly made in Bulgaria, with materials sourced in Europe.