Men's Hanes Premium Performance Power Cool Crew Socks 3pk - Black 6-12

Like Hanes but need Performance? You will love our Hanes Premium Performance collection. Available in multiple styles, this collection offers features and benefits for all needs. The Hanes Premium Men's Performance Crew socks come in a convenient pack of 3 pairs. With X-Temp technology, these socks are designed to adapt to your body temperature and activity to help keep you comfortable. Wicking fabric and breathable vent panels keep your feet dry. These socks have extended cushioning in the heel and toe and arch support for everyday comfort. Fits Men's shoe size 6-12. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.