Dolce & Gabbana Men's Perfume 1.7 - Light Blue Eau Intense 1.7-Oz Eau de Parfum - Men

Light Blue Eau Intense 1.7-Oz Eau de Parfum - Men. Mandarin, frozen grapefruit and juniper blend together for a citrus-fresh backdrop to his day.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.1.7 ozTop notes: Mandarin, Frozen grapefruitMiddle notes: Juniper, Salty aquatic accordBase notes: Amber wood, MuskMade in the UKNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.