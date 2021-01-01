Pete gets his fill of classic plaid on this eye-catching menâs tee from Original Penguin. An oversized plaid-filled Pete graphic pops against a heathered background for a fresh casual look. This short sleeve crew neck shirt is crafted from soft jersey fabrication for all-day, or all-night, comfort. 60% Cotton / 40% Polyester Slim Fit Jersey Fabrication Is Soft And Smooth, Providing Comfort For The Wearer Ribbed Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Pete Plaid Fill Short Sleeves T-Shirt in Rain Heather Gray, Size Large, Cotton/Polyester | Munsingwear