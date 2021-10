Jacket made from 100% recycled polyester fibres from plastic bottles. The front and hood are made of lightweight, durable, matt effect 30dx30d polyester fabric that provides protection against the wind. The sleeves and back, on the other hand, are made from 100% recycled polyester knit. It has a slim fit, stand-up collar, zipped pockets, elastic ribbed cuff, and "recycled" is written on the back, on the right hip.