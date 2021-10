Fit and Design: Classic fit for comfortable range of motion Comfortable 1/4 zip pullover with mock collar Technology: Omni-Wick™ repels moisture to help you stay dry Omni-Shade™ UPF 50 sun protection Quick dry fabric Additional Details: Use: Fishing Regular size center back length: 29.0 in. Extended size center back length: 31.0 in. Tall size center back length: 33.0 in.