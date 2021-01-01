Columbia Men's PFG Super Bonehead Classic Long Sleeve Shirt (Regular and Big & Tall), 4X, Black

Gear up for a long day on the water with the Columbia® Men’s PFG Super Bonehead Classic™ Long Sleeve Shirt. Designed for anglers, this relaxed fit shirt features four hook and loop closure pockets for storing fly boxes as well as a rod holder loop on the left chest. Made of 100% cotton, this shirt provides superior sun protection with Omni-Shade™ UPF 30. The Columbia Men’s PFG Super Bonehead Classic Long Sleeve Shirt is the perfect shirt for the serious angler. FEATURES: Men’s long sleeve fishing shirt Omni-Shade™ UPF 30 sun protection Four hook and loop closure pockets for storing fly boxes Rod holder loop on the left chest Relaxed fit Flip up collar for extended sun protection Mesh-lined vent at center back Fabric: 100% cotton