Columbia Men's PFG Terminal Tackle Hoodie, Medium, Blue

Stand up against the outdoor elements when you wear the Columbia® Men’s PFG Terminal Tackle™ Hoodie. This ultralight 100% polyester fishing hoodie is outfitted with game changing technology to keep you comfortable all day long. Omni-Shade™ UPF 50 sun protection blocks UVA and UVB rays preventing sunburn and long-term skin damage and Omni-Wick™ pulls moisture from your body promoting rapid sweat evaporation for those long days on the water. FEATURES: Columbia Men’s Performance Fishing Gear (PFG) Terminal Tackle™ Hoodie Omni-Shade™ UPF 50 sun protection Omni-Wick™ rapid evaporation technology High neckline for maximum skin coverage Streamlined hood Large Columbia PFG text logo on left sleeve Columbia PFG text logo on left chest Fabric: 100% polyester Style: FM6132