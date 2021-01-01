Hurley Men's Phantom BP Fever Board Shorts, Size 38, Blue

Whether you are riding waves or tossing a football in the sand, the Hurley® Phantom BP Fever Board Shorts give you the comfort and security needed for all your outdoor adventures. Get enhanced coverage with the longer length, while the EZ fly closure offers your desired fit. Fit Performance fit Board shorts Design Set-on waistband EZ fly closure Interior grosgrain stabilizer Back patch pocket Velcro flap closure Embroidered eyelet drainholes Block party leg stripes Straight hem Icon woven label Phantom heat transfer