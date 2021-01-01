Smartwool Men's PhD Ski Medium Pattern Socks, Large, Black

This ski season, grab a pair of the Smartwool® Men’s PhD Snow Medium Socks. These durable socks feature a seamless toe for enhanced comfort and targeted mesh so your feet can breathe while you enjoy a day on the slopes. Fit Over-the-calf socks Height: 14” Technology PhD® built for performance in the highest degree Indestructawool™ for enhanced durability and comfort 4 Degree™ elite fit system for dialed, performance-oriented fit with flex zone at ankle joint Design Midweight warmth Body-mapped mesh zones for added breathability Virtually Seamless™ toe for enhanced comfort