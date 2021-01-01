Nike Men's Phenom Elite Future Fast Hybrid Running Pants, XXL, Black

Fit & Design Slim fit running pants Lightweight, stretch material moves with you in any direction Strategic, running inspired panels deliver superior breathability where you need it most Innovative yarns provide aerodynamic breathability at the lower leg panels Tapered leg design offers a sleek, slim silhouette Low-profile elastic waistband reduces heat and maximizes comfort Internal/external drawcord offers an adjustable fit at the waist Inner leg and waistband perforations for added ventilation Side pockets with a drop-in pocket for convenient storage Center back media pocket provides secure storage Reflective details increase visibility in low-light situations Technology Dri-FIT® technology wicks sweat away from the body to keep you dry Additional Details Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Designed with at least 75% recycled polyester Machine wash