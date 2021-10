Keep the sun out of your eyes on your next adventure with the Men’s Pigment Dyed Bucket Hat. This simple bucket hat is made from cotton for both durability and comfort. It features an adjustable chin strap for convenience so you can tighten it for a windy day or hang it behind you off of your neck. Focus on relaxing this summer with the Field & Stream® Men’s Pigment Dyed Bucket Hat. FEATURES: Cotton bucket hat Adjustable chin strap Woven flag label on brim