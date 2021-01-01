Cutter & Buck Men's Pike Geo Grid Golf Polo, XXXL, White

The Cutter & Buck® Men’s Pike Geo Grid Golf Polo takes you from the office to the green. Made to keep you looking and feeling fresh, the polo was constructed with lightweight jersey fabric and moisture-wicking properties to help you take on the competition with the confidence of a pro. Technology Built-in UPF 50+ to guard against sunburn Moisture-wicking fabric evaporates sweat to keep you cool and dry Design Details 3-button placket and collar for a course-ready look Jersey fabric for lightweight breathable comfort Machine washable for easy care