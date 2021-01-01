ferrari men's pilota evo quartz watch with stainless steel strap, silver, 22 (model: 0830772)

LIFESTYLE BRAND: The Pilota revolution continues with a Pilota Evoluzione collection that further elevates the design and functionality of the family with a fine balance of sport and sophistication. Featuring a lustrous, sunray top dial and a genuine carbon-fiber bottom dial, which is exposed through the sub-eyes and outer reflector ring. The watchs hands and indexes are luminous for ease of reading the time in low-light conditions. QUALITY MATERIALS: Men's Pilota Evo, 44 mm stainless steel case and link bracelet, black dial with printed index. QUARTZ CHRONOGRAPH MOVEMENT: Quartz watch movement is powered by a battery that charges and runs the watch. A Chronograph type of watch that is used as a stopwatch combined with a display watch. A basic chronograph has an independent sweep second hand; it can be started, stopped, and returned to zero by successive pressure on the stem. DURABLE MINERAL CRYSTAL: Made from glass and protects watch from scratches. 2 YEAR WARRANTY: Scuderia