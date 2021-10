Men's Pineapple Print Regular Fit Stretch Poplin Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt - Goodfellow & Co Xavier Navy/Fruit M, Xavier Blue/Fruit

Pull together a stylish look for workdays, casual hangouts and more with the Printed Short-Sleeve Poplin Button-Down Shirt from Goodfellow and Co™. Made from a soft and stretchy fabric, this poplin button-down shirt ensures comfy wear with short sleeves and a longer fit with a curved hem. The collared button-down shirt comes in a variety of different patterns in a range of colors, and the button-down front allows for easy pairing and layering options. Simply tuck this short-sleeve button-down shirt into chinos with Oxfords for a dressier look, or wear it unbuttoned over a short-sleeve tee and jeans for more relaxed style. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Color: Xavier Navy/Fruit. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.